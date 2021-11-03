Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Cowboys Reveal Plan: Injured Tyron Smith Sitting vs. Broncos?

    The next Cowboys cleat to drop: Which temp takes Tyron's spot?
    FRISCO - Tyron Trouble? The Dallas Cowboys have a solution.

    Cowboys left Tyron Smith “will not work today,” coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning, adding, he “would be pressed to play this week” vs. the visiting Broncos due to his ankle injury.

    McCarthy declined to disclose to the media (and to the world) who will practice this week as the left tackle.

    “We’d rather Denver find out,'' he said with a grin, "when they find out.”

    We had zero problems with Dak Prescott and his tweaked calf sitting out Sunday night's heart-stopping, 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys' logic? It's one game of 17. It was not worth a setback that could cost your MVP candidate multiple games later in the season.

    And this week? Prescott is "on go'' and "full-go'' to play Sunday against the visiting Broncos, the additional week of rest of great value going forward. McCarthy said Prescott will practice fully in Wednesday's shortened workout. (That concept, by the way, is the result of McCarthy wanting all of his guys to rest their bodies following the Sunday night game and the travel demands.)

    And along comes Dallas considering the same strategy with the ailing All-Pro left tackle.

    Tyron, McCarthy is hinting, will not play this week. He aggravated the ankle issue that caused him to exit the New England game two weeks ago, with owner Jerry Jones saying he is dealing with "a bone spur.''

    Smith's status is "to be determined'' for Sunday vs. the Broncos. “We’ll have to see how Tyron practices,'' Jones said. "They say it’s a spur. … We should and will practice with alternatives to him being out there.”

    Those "alternatives'':

    *Ty Nsekhe is the vet journeyman who stepped in at left tackle against the Vikings.

    *Terence Steele is the young emerging player who starts at right tackle.

    *La'el Collins - oh, yeah, him. The Cowboys had him available to replace Tyron on Sunday but opted against it. Collins, coming off a five-game suspension, said the reason was that he hadn't worked their during the week, and that had Steele gone down, Collins would've been the top replacement.

    Yet ... they played Collins at fullback in their "Hulk'' package. So Collins - a blue-chip O-line talent - can lineup as a fullback but can't line up as a tackle?

    Collins getting work at left tackle is the obvious answer here. ... though the answer might be colored just a bit by some organizational disappointment in the off-field goofiness in which he tends to get himself.

    But resting Tyron? Think back to what Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said before Sunday's defeat of Minnesota, explaining the decision to sit Prescott.

    "It was a tough call,'' he said. "But at the end of the day, it's a long season."

    It was "load management.'' And it worked. Do it again?

    "It's a long season'' for Dak. And it can be one, in a good way, for Tyron as well. And as of now, that appears to be the plan, with the next cleat to drop: Which temp takes Tyron's spot?

