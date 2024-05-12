Cowboys' DaRon Bland Warns Rest of NFL About Trevon Diggs' Return
The Dallas Cowboys will kick off OTAs later this month in anticipation of training camp, which should mark the return of one of the team's top players, Trevon Diggs.
Dallas played a majority of last season without Diggs, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 which ended his season. The Cowboys expect the former All-Pro to be ready for the start of training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard.
Training camp begins in late-July.
As the Cowboys gear up their offseason workouts, cornerback DaRon Bland, who blossomed into a star of his own in Diggs' absence, sent out a warning to teams across the NFL about the return of his superstar teammate, letting them know to expect greatness.
"A lot of people are not expecting what Tre is gonna come back with," Bland said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "I know what Tre is gonna come back with. It’s going to be something dangerous. Can’t wait."
Last season, Bland recorded a league-high nine interceptions, with an NFL record five being returned for a touchdown.
Prior to Diggs' injury, he earned a Pro Bowl nod with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. In 2021, Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 and earned All-Pro honors.
Diggs and Bland will be joined in the secondary by nickle corner Jourdan Lewis, and safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson.
If Diggs and Bland can stay healthy, Dallas will undoubtedly have one of the top cornerback duos in the league.