Cowboys' defensive front gets major upgrade in latest mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a pass-rush help following yet another injury up front, Dallas is now down four players off the edge and will rely on its current depth the team posses.
Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer is a player who could provide a spark up front and some help opposite All-Pro Micah Parsons, whom the Cowboys eagerly await to return from injury.
In a recent mock draft by The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, the Cowboys select Sawyer with the 20th overall pick.
The Cowboys need to give Micah Parsons some pass-rush help, and Sawyer is another versatile player who can also be a huge asset with his range against the run and growth potential in coverage.- Vinnie Iyer
Sawyer is a versatile player who can be a huge asset with his range against the run and growth potential in coverage..
The Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 will consistently pursue quarterbacks and running backs, never giving up on plays.
Sawyer is a physical force at the point of attack, using his strong leverage and hand placement to effectively set the edge against the run.
His explosive first step allows him to threaten the edge with speed and power. Sawyer also displays a versatile pass-rush arsenal, including a powerful bull rush and a disruptive cross-chop move.
The Cowboys' defense has been very good this season, but they could be even better with Sawyer on the edge. He would be a great addition to their pass-rush and would help them to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
