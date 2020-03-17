CowboyMaven
Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence ‘Welcomes’ Bucs QB Tom Brady to NFC

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots - and in the AFC - all-time great QB Tom Brady is “expected” to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence wishes to drive the Welcome Wagon

The 42-year-old Brady apparently let the Buccaneers win the bidding war for his services. The Chargers and of course the Pats also wanted in before Brady chose the Bucs for a deal expected to be worth around $30 million per year.

Enter Tank Lawrence, whose job it is to harass QBs on the field ... and to playfully do the same via the media and social media.

Therefore, Tank’s funny Tuesday tweet.

Lawrence has most famously hassled retired New York Fiants QB Eli Manning. But with Eli gone, another victim of torment is required.

And yes, Lawrence’s Cowboys are slated to play at Tampa on the 2020 NFL schedule. ... a Tom vs. Tank event worth ... One million dollars.

