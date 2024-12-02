Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown in an MVP on and off the field
A simple visit from a beloved athlete can make a world of difference for many.
Dallas Cowboys' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown along with several other Cowboy teammates, recently made an appearance at the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth to bring holiday cheer to pediatric patients.
The heartwarming story highlights the power of a simple act of kindness from the beloved athlete's.
According to a recent social media post, a pediatric patient at the hospital experienced a significant boost in spirits upon seeing Overshown.
It was reported that the young boy hadn’t smiled all week until the Cowboys linebacker visited.
Overshown expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring joy to the young fan, stating, “That makes me smile because that’s what we do it for.”
Overshown's words underscore the positive influence athletes can have on their communities, especially when they take the time to connect with fans, particularly those facing health challenges.
Overshown has also given fans plenty of reason to smile with his emergence on the field following a torn ACL that sidelined him his rookie season in 2023.
The second-year linebacker made a highlight-reel interception against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. Overshown deflected a pass from quarterback Drew Lock, caught the interception, and returned it for a go ahead touchdown.
In 12 games this season, the former Texas Longhorn has been a force, racking up 84 tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and 11 pressures.
Despite what has been a season full of lows, Overshown has been one of the biggest bright spots both on and off the field for Dallas this season.
