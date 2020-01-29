Cowboys Dream Target Jamal Adams of The Jets: 'I Want To Be In New York!'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can dream, can't they? No, they can't say anything about their hunger for big-time help at safety that was revealed last October at the NFL Trade Deadline when they offered a first-round pick and cornerback Anthony Brown in trade for New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams. They definitely can't say anything and they probably can't do anything and now, they might not be able to even dream about anything related to Adams.

Who says so? Jamal Adams says so.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,'' the standout safety said Wednesday from Radio Row in Miami, home of Super Bowl LIV. "I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Adams added via Twitter: "I want to be in New York!''

Back in October, Dallas pretty much offered too little, and the Jets - maybe gauging the market without any serious intention of doing a deal - maybe asked for too much, at different times requesting a first-, a second- and a third-rounder plus the involvement of an All-Pro offensive lineman, Zack Martin or Tyron Smith.

Along the way, Dallas' need at the position never really got filled. And, along the way, the DFW native Adams expressed some dissatisfaction with the Jets.

But now? Adams, 24, the LSU product and Carrollton native who still spends a lot of time in DFW, wants the Jets to acknowledge that their top pick (sixth overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, who has become a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro has lived up to the billing. And he surely wants that acknowledged in the form of a contract that exceeds what just happened with Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson, who last week became the highest-paid player at the position after signing a four-year, $58.4 million extension that includes $33 million in guaranteed money.

“As all of you know, Jamal is an amazing player,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said. “We saw what he did all year ... He did so many good things. He’s a special guy.”

In theory, Jets talks with Adams could break down, opening up a window for a bidder like Dallas to come to his rescue. But that doesn't sound like where Adams now wishes this to go.

“I’ve proven that I’m the best safety doing it right now,” Adams said. “I’m not trying to be paid just to be 'the highest-paid whatever.' I’m trying to get paid for my status and what I’ve done. That’s what I’m about right now.”