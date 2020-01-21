CowboyMaven
Cowboys Ex Colombo To Interview For Giants O-Line Coaching Job at Senior Bowl

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declined offensive line coach Marc Colombo even a courtesy interview last week as McCarthy executed an almost clean sweep of Jason Garrett’s old staff.

Now Garrett is in New York, and it seems he’s opening doors for top aides like Colombo.Colombo, 41, a former Cowboys player who elevated to the job of O-line coach in Dallas for the last two years - and did so successfully - is now bound for an interview with the New York Giants, where Garrett is a top assistant under new coach Joe Judge.

Colombo spoke with Judge on Saturday and will interview for the Giants O-line opening on Wednesday in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, CowboysSI.com has learned, bringing with him smart-guy/tough-guy credentials as a helper in a Dallas running game that finished fifth in the NFL and a pass-protection unit that sliced its problems from the previous year in half.

In Dallas, Colombo’s exit interview was with COO Stephen Jones, not with McCarthy. In New York, maybe Garrett is opening the door to an interview and a job.

The news comes on the heels of rumors that another Garrett favorite, Jason Witten - who may not be in McCarthy's plans at The Star - may also make a Giants connection.

