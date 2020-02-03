CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders: 'They're Letting Every Tom, Dick and Harry into the Hall of Fame'

Mike Fisher

Deion Sanders is the greatest cover cornerback in the history of the NFL, so the former Dallas Cowboys star was an easy call when it came to his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But for other guys? Arguably lesser guys? Deion thinks the road to Canton has been made too easy.

“It’s so skewed now,'' Sanders said on the Dan Patrick Show. "Once upon a time, a Hall-of-Famer was a player who changed the darn game, who made you want to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to see that guy play. That’s not a Hall-of-Famer anymore. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall-of-Famer, you’re a Hall-of-Famer, you’re a Hall-of-Famer. They let everybody in this thing.''

This is frankly a weird take for anybody with a Cowboys consciousness who is aware that Jimmy Johnson just made it in (and only due to the special Centennial Class set-up), that Cliff Harris just got in (and had to wait 35 years for induction), and that Drew Pearson still isn't in. 

In fact, Deion's remarks mean he is inadvertently campaigning against the induction of any great player who hasn't yet crossed the Canton threshold, a list that would include his own Dallas secondary mate Darren Woodson. (Read my weekend visit with Woodson here.)

How can we argue that it's about figurative "Tom, Dick and Harry'' when it's really about literal Jimmy, Cliff, Drew and Woody?

Nevertheless, Deion thinks the honor, which he received in 2011, is being watered down.

“What is a Hall-of-Famer now? Is it a guy who played a long time?” Sanders said. "It’s not exclusive anymore. And I don’t like it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Happened To That 'Quick' Decision From Cowboys TE Witten?

Time Takes Its Toll. And Time Takes Its Time. What Happened To That 'Quick' Decision From Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten?

Mike Fisher

Sources: While QB Dak Prescott Thinks Contract Can Come Without It, Cowboys Plan To Use Tag

QB Dak Prescott Is Wishing, Hoping, Thinking. 'My Brain Says (I Can Get My) Cowboys Contract Without The Franchise Tag,' He Says - But Sources Tell CowboysSI.com That Dallas Plans Otherwise

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Chiefs Super Bowl 'Honey Badger’ Debates & Destroys Skip Bayless: ‘Shut Up, B----!’

Chiefs Super Bowl Standout Tyrann Mathieu - 'The Honey Badger’ - Debates and Destroys TV's Obnoxious Skip Bayless: ‘Shut Up, B----!’

Mike Fisher

by

Papi33

DeMarcus Lawrence: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Dallas Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Has An Opinion on a Way To Help His Team in 2020: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Mike Fisher

by

TMunyan

3 Reasons 'The Life Coach' Can Help Cowboys To The Super Bowl

New Coach Mike McCarthy Is Orchestrating a 'Culture Change' inside The Star in Frisco. Part of that? Three Reasons 'The Life Coach' Can Help Cowboys To The Super Bowl

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Mock Draft, Special Teams Review and Top 10 Dallas Super Bowl News Stories

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we complete our breakdown, position-by-position, of 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with our first Mock Draft and Cowboys news surrounding the Super Bowl

Matthew Postins

Exclusive: Cowboys Great Darren Woodson Reacts To Safeties Going into Canton - 'Awesome!'

Exclusive: Cowboys Great Darren Woodson Reacts To Safeties Going into Canton - "That's Awesome!' He Says Of The New Hall-Of-Famers

Mike Fisher

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Cowboys Contract Holdout

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Possible Cowboys Contract Holdout - But What Are We Supposed to Infer From The Statement?

Mike Fisher

by

Locke360

Why Won't Cowboys Sign Comeback-Minded Ex Chiefs Safety Eric Berry?

Why Won't The Cowboys - Long In Need Of Secondary Help - Sign Comeback-Minded Former Chiefs All-Pro Safety Eric Berry?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Hitchens Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers: 'Kill The Engine'

Former Cowboys Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Has A Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers and Tight End George Kittle: 'Kill The Engine'

Mike Fisher