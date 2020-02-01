CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Ex Hitchens Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers: 'Kill The Engine'

Mike Fisher

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens, now a standout for a Kansas City Chiefs team that plays the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl LIV at Miami, has a plan to negate what the Niners offense can do, just as he had a plan that propelled the Chiefs over the Titans and running back Derrick Henry in the AFC Championship Game,

“We call it ‘kill it the engine,'' Hitchens said, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. "Most people can’t run without their legs.”

The Chiefs' pinpointed guy here is tight end George Kittle - and what Hitchens is trying to say is that like the powerful Henry in Tennessee, the powerful Kittle is the Niners' "engine.''

Kansas City is not known for its defense yet it managed to keep Henry from ever going downhill by holding him to just 3.6 yards per carry in the conference title game. Like Henry, Kittle is more than just a one-trick pony; it's not just about power, but also about skill and will.

Hitchens, who was a fourth-round pick in Dallas in 2014 and was a starter here before getting a 2018 payday to move to Kansas City, isn't trying to be "controversial'' or "colorful'' here. He's actually complimenting Kittle as the sort of "head of the snake'' of the San Francisco offense.

In Travis Kelce, the Chiefs employ the guy many NFL watchers think is the NFL's best tight end. The Niners make an argument in favor of the 6-4, 250-pound Kittle, who also often seems to be an emotional rallying point for the NFC champs.

Which tight end is better? The 6-5, 260-pound Kelce caught 97 passes to Kittle's 85 during the regular season. Each guy topped 1,000 yards. Each guy caught five TD passes.

Sunday will serve as a measuring stick, with the Chiefs hoping to ride Kelce and their multi-faceted offense ... and the Chiefs defense planning to quiet the Niners by "killing the engine'' that is George Kittle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Cowboys Contract Holdout

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Possible Cowboys Contract Holdout - But What Are We Supposed to Infer From The Statement?

Mike Fisher

by

DC4lyfe

Cowboys Anniversary Countdown 60 for 60: The Top 60 Moments in 'America's Team' History, The Entire List

The Dallas Cowboys Are Celebrating Their 60th NFL Anniversary And We Celebrate With Them: Our Richie Whitt’s 'America's Team' Countdown 60 for 60 - The Top 60 Moments in Cowboys History, The Entire List

Richie Whitt

by

ScottKennedy

Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Iconic Tight End Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Mike Fisher

by

vincentmaldonado

New Cowboys Aide Adam Henry Has A Message for His WRs: 'I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

New Dallas Cowboys Staffer Adam Henry Is In Charge of Wide Receivers And Has A Message For the Guys: 'Don't Mistake Me - I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

Mike Fisher

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Mike Fisher

How Ex Cowboys Coach Kris Richard Might ‘Fail Up’ To A Super Bowl Team

It Didn't Quite Work in Dallas. But Here's How Ex Cowboys Coach Kris Richard Might ‘Fail Up’ To A Super Bowl Team

Mike Fisher

Did Jerry Jones Just Take A Super Slap At Fellow Cowboys HOF’er Jimmy Johnson?

It Depends How You Hear The Dallas Owner's 'Word Salad,' But ... Did Jerry Jones Just Take A Super Slap At Fellow Cowboys HOF’er Jimmy Johnson?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Playing An NFL Game In Mexico? There’s Only One Problem

The NFL Wants To Conquer The World. Fine. But Cowboys Playing An NFL Game In Mexico? There’s Only One Problem

Mike Fisher

NFL Will Honor 'Cultural Icon' Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

The Sports World Continues To Be Moved By Tragedy; The NFL Will Honor 'Cultural Icon' Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV, Says Commissioner Roger Goodell

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Let's Ask Cowboys Jaylon Smith About Starring in a Super Bowl Ad For Condoms

Let's Ask Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith About His New Star Turn in a Super Bowl Ad For ... Condoms

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55