Cowboys Exclusive: Sean Lee Talks About 'Exploring Options' To Keep Playing

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing massive changes under new coach Mike McCarthy. Will one of those involve a move regarding long-time foundational guy Sean Lee?

"I'm still deciding,'' Lee tells CowboysSI.com in an exclusive visit. "I'm waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are.''

Including retiring to go into coaching?

"I have not explored that yet,'' Lee said. "I'm focusing on playing as of now.''

Lee, who turns 34 in July, said he hopes to finalize his plans "and will know fairly soon.'' Mostly out of politeness, we've always thought, he has in the last two offseasons entertained media questions about retirement. But after this particular year, his unselfish personal style (which included giving the Cowboys a massive discount so he could stay in) and his high level of healthy play adds up to both Lee and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones viewing retirement as a back-burner issue.

Indeed, a few weeks ago Jones listed a trio of important transactions he'd like to get done, and after mentioning the obvious names of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, also included Sean Lee as the third name on the list.

Lee played in all 16 games for the first time in his 10-year career and wound finishing the season with 86 tackles, a sack and an interception. The Cowboys have Jaylon Smith and the hopefully-healthy Leighton Vander Esch above him in the linebacker rotation but in terms of everything from performance to mentorship, Dallas bringing back Lee makes sense; we have a hard time seeing why a McCarthy coaching staff, guided by new coordinator Mike Nolan, would see it any differently. 

But his career is winding down and he is a free agent - as odd as it would be even for him to don another uniform - so "options'' are in play.

"I love it in Dallas and I love the Cowboys,'' Lee tells CowboysSI.com. "I hope it works out, for sure.''

