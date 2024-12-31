Cowboys fans should take Mike McCarthy praise with a grain of salt
Despite the Dallas Cowboys suffering a crushing 41-7 defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles, who were without their starting quarterback, the Cowboys ownership and players have remained steadfast in their support for head coach Mike McCarthy.
Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott, in particular, have voiced their backing. However, Cowboys fans should take this praise with a grain of salt and Jerry Jones must not let this prevent him from considering a new head coach.
MORE: Mike McCarthy wants to 'finish the race' not interested in talking losing record
Prescott and his teammates understand the possibility of McCarthy returning next season and know that negative comments about the coaching staff could harm the team’s chances for success and especially hinder the team’s growth during the offseason.
They are fully aware of the weight their words carry, especially as members of one of the most scrutinized sports teams in the world.
MORE: 7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
This isn't a shot at Mike McCarthy; he is a very good coach, and Prescott and Jerry Jones were certainly truthful in their comments. For Prescott, McCarthy has taken his career to new heights.
However, this doesn't mean the Cowboys shouldn't consider moving on from McCarthy. There are certainly better coaches available and potential roster improvements that could enhance the Cowboys' chances moving forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc