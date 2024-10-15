Cowboys fans shouldn't expect blockbuster trade when team should be selling
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their most dreadful week of the 2024 season. Their 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions has set the franchise back a step, and the fanbase wants to know what went so wrong to get to this point.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is so disgusted that he doesn't even want to take accountability for the slop that was seen on Sunday. However, a big trade could change all this, right?
Teams like the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are bolstering their rosters by bringing in big-name receivers. The Cowboys' silence has the fanbase wondering why their team isn't getting in the trade mix.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dallas Cowboys get embarrassed again
The answer is simple: This team isn't a contender. Trading away future picks for a bandage that won't stop the bleeding wouldn't make any sense, and the front office knows it.
A banged-up defense with an incompetent offense should have fans of the team ready to look at 2025 mock drafts. A trade will not bring this team to relevancy this season. It's time to face the nightmarish fact that this team is running off the rails.
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader