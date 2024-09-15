Cowboys fans 'stampede' their way into Stadium to kick off Week 2
Sunday brings us the second weekend of action for the 2024 season. For the Dallas Cowboys, it's also their home opener as they host the New Orleans Saints.
With a record of 1-0, the Cowboys are looking to build upon their success from their victory over the Cleveland Browns. It's safe to say fans are excited to see if they can pull off another win as they were lined up waiting for the doors to open on Sunday.
Once unlocked, those doors were flooded by a stampede of fans who were in a hurry to find their spot to enjoy the game.
Fans pushing their way through doors isn't exactly uncommon but it's always an event at AT&T Stadium.
While the seats are often high-priced, fans have the option for more affordable 'standing-room only' seats.
That allows more access for those who don't want to take out a second mortgage to watch an NFL game but it leads to a rather dangerous scene for the 'first come, first serve' section.
