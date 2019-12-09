Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Finally Taking Seriously Workouts to Replace Kicker Brett Maher (And His Pillow)

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Brett Maher insists that his head has been resting comfortably on his pillow despite his myriad of kicking problems. And what of Dallas Cowboys management's heads? On Monday, they will finally pull them out of the sand.

Kai Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino and Nick Rose will try out on Monday here at The Star, as first reported by Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News -- and the presence of Forbath in that group elevates this workout above the facade that it has recently been.

Maher has 10 missed field goals this year, including a 42-yard failure in a 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday that also included a botched kickoff. After the game, Maher issued to us an absurdly tone-deaf fake-confident statement, claiming, “I hit every ball pretty well tonight. I’ll put my head on the pillow tonight feeling good about I did this week. I feel good.”

The Cowboys knew that wasn't even true before the Chicago trip, which is why they recently conducted tryouts for kickers Vizcaino, Rose and Austin MacGinnis.

The problem with those sessions? Rose has some tiny NFL credentials. The University of Texas product, 25, is trying to sign with his eighth NFL team. In one partial NFL season, he's 11-of-14 with a long of 55. But MacGinnis, 24, and Vizcaino, 23, have so-far proven to be XFL-level prospects.

“Well, the (tryout) kickers weren’t exactly kicking very good,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “It shows you why, when your kicker misses a field goal, you don’t go out on the street and get another one.”

Ah, but as we wrote in this space last week, as soon as Dallas hosts tryouts featuring Matt Bryant or Blair Walsh or Cody Parkey or Kai Forbath ... we'll take them seriously.

And now along comes Forbath, 32, who has obviously had a spotty career ... but he's also been-there/done-that, with 121 field-goal makes in 141 tries. Maybe Dallas will "discover'' something with one of the two other kids. But the Forbath presence is proof that Maher's whistling-past-the-graveyard confidence is fake. Because this Monday workout is for real.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dak Cites ‘Chemistry’ Issue; Is That What Ails The Life-Support Cowboys?

Mike Fisher
1 0

‘We have the skill level, we have the players, we have the chemistry at times,’ says QB Dak Prescott, you may have just stumbled upon the Cowboys’ central problem.

Jerry Jones Utters 'B---S---' On Live Radio; Is Urban Meyer Among The Cowboys' Reasons Why?

Mike Fisher
1 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Uttered The Word 'B---S---' On Live Radio And We Think There Are Multiple Dallas Cowboys-Related Reasons Why, Including Urban Meyer

Cowboys Drop Third-Straight in 31-24 Loss to Bears in Chicago; Garrett Safe, For Now

Matt Galatzan
1 0

If the Cowboys weren't in trouble before, they most certainly are now, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five outings in an embarrassing loss at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
2 0

After another disappointing loss last week, the Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound and get back to their winning ways in a Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Cowboys at Bears Halftime Report: 'Ballyhooed' Dallas Starts Strong But Trails 17-7

Mike Fisher
1 0

The Dallas Cowboys Opened Thursday Night With A TD On Offense And An Interception On Defense ... But Things Here In Chicago Have Gone Downhill From There

Aikman: Jerry Jones’ Style Can Be a 'Detriment' to the Cowboys

Mike Fisher
2 0

Troy Aikman thinks the Dallas Cowboys would be better off with a more traditional ownership/management style.

Pillow Talk: Does Kicker Maher’s ‘I Feel Good’ Review Reveal Cowboys’ Poor Mindset?

Mike Fisher
0

“I’ll put my head on the pillow tonight feeling good about I did this week,” says kicker Brett Maher, hey self-evaluation that may say plenty about the Cowboys soft mindset.

Cowboys Jerry: ‘Garrett Will Be Coaching (Somewhere) In The NFL Next Year’

Mike Fisher
5 0

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promises a coaching future for embattled Jason Garrett ... somewhere.

Why Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Should Use His Flip Phone to Call Belichick, Payton and Saban

Mike Fisher
1 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Problem At The Head-Coaching Position. So Why Shouldn't He Solve The Problem There Like He Solves All The Other Dallas Problems?

Cowboys at Bears Inactives: Pollard is OUT, Leaving Elliott as Only True RB on Roster

Mike Fisher
0

The Cowboys at Bears Inactives are low-lighted by a Dallas problem as rookie runner Tony Pollard is out, Leaving Ezekiel Elliott as Only True RB on the Roster