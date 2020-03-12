CowboyMaven
Cowboys Free Agent Bennett 'Would Love To End Career with Seahawks'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Once or twice in the Dallas Cowboys locker room last year, 11-year NFL veteran Michael Bennett - who certainly marches to the beat of his own drummer - mentioned the concept of retirement.

The headline-making defensive tackle is talking again - now about continuing to play, at least for a brief time - somewhere other than Dallas.

 "I would love to end my career in Seattle," Bennett said while guesting on the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast.

Bennett of course played for Seattle from 2013-17 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in 2013. In 2018, the Seahawks traded Bennett to the Eagles, and in 2019 he opened the year with New England before and he put up another big campaign with 34 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He opened last season with the Patriots before they gave him away to Dallas in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Did the trade pay off for Dallas? Bennett didn't have the on-field impact the Cowboys were hoping for, and he proved to be rather enigmatic in other ways. He famously got credit for a loud post-game locker-room rant after one Cowboys loss at AT&T Stadium, but what some interpreted as "leadership'' others - who could actually hear him on the other side of the closed doors - just sounded like screaming.

We don't think Dallas, as much as it needs D-line bodies, is prioritizing Bennett, maybe in part because the Texas A&M product's desire is elsewhere.

."It's always good to have a good veteran defender that can help young guys,'' the 34-year-old Bennett said. "A lot of guys have skill in the NFL, but a lot of them don't know how to study tape ... I would always think that's a good idea.''

With NFL free agency around the corner, we'll keep an eye out for any more "ideas'' from likely soon-to-be ex-Cowboy Bennett.

