Cowboys' future HOF posts career-low PFF grade in Week 6 loss
Even the best players have their off days. Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin had a day to forget on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
According to Pro Football Focus, Martin's overall grade for the game was a dismal 28.3, the lowest mark of his illustrious career.
Martin's pass blocking grade was particularly concerning, as it came in at a shocking 0.0. The future hall of famer allowed seven pressures in the 47-9 home loss against the Lions, which tied for the fourth most pressures allowed by an interior offensive lineman this season.
Martin is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys' offense for several years.
The struggles of the 11-year veteran were just one of the many issues the Cowboys faced on Sunday.
Head Coach Mike McCarthy elected to make changes on the offensive line before the start of the game, with guard Tyler Smith moving to left tackle and guard T.J. Bass getting the start which meant rookie tackle Tyler Guyton was left out the starting front five for the first time this season.
The offensive line shake-up had no impact on the offense, with quarterback Dak Prescott being hit 11 times and sacked four times.
