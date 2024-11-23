Cowboys have discovered one building block player despite frustrating season
2024 hasn't been kind to the Dallas Cowboys. They enter Week 12 with a record of 3-7 and have two NFC East contests over the next 10 days.
As frustrating as this season has been, the front office has no one to blame but themselves. Jerry Jones, and his son, Stephen Jones, neglected the roster during the offseason and the record is the result of this.
MORE: Cowboys are down so bad that Daniel Jones has become a possibility
That doesn't mean every move they've made has been bad. In fact, they've still done a good job in the draft — which should be encouraging considering how high they will be picking this year. One example of their excellent scouting is DeMarvion Overshown.
Overshown was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft but missed his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. He finally took the field this year and has been even better than advertised. The Texas product has 72 tackles, four sacks, two pass defenses, and a forced fumble.
His ability to get after the quarterback has exceeded expectations with him leading the NFL with a 30.2 percent pressure rate.
Paired with Micah Parsons, Overshown has stood out as a potential building block. That's not enough to salvage the season but it's encouraging that the cupboard isn't completely empty.
We just have to hope the Jones family decides to fill the holes where they haven't hit on draft picks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired