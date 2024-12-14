Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy praises Panthers' Bryce Young
A young quarterback has been making recent waves in the NFL. Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers' second-year signal-caller, has caught the eye of Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy.
As the Cowboys prepare to face the Panthers this Sunday, McCarthy acknowledged the significant strides made by the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Speaking on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, McCarthy highlighted Young's recent performances, particularly his ability to extend plays and make crucial throws.
"I think he’s really playing a good rhythm, especially in the last game," McCarthy said. "But the biggest thing is his extended plays and scrambles. He’s done a really good job making plays himself, like that fourth-down conversion. He also had a chance to make a big play but came up short. It’s really impressive how poised he is and how he maximizes every snap in the passing game."
Young, the highly-touted 2023 number one overall pick, has steadily improved in recent weeks. Over the past six games, he's thrown for 1,210 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, while also displaying improved accuracy, decision-making, and the ability to extend plays with his feet.
“He seems very very poised, playing with a different flow clearly this year than last year," McCarthy added. “He’s had change, ya know his whole time there. That’s always tough on a young QB.”
Young's ability to keep plays alive and find open receivers has added a new dimension to the Panthers' offense and one the Cowboys can't take lightly.
The two teams met last season in Week 11, with the Cowboys securing a 33-10 victory largely due to their defense's seven sacks of then-rookie Young.
The tables have turned, after nearly two years of being the underdog, the Panthers enter Sunday's 1 PM EST matchup as favorites against the Cowboys.
