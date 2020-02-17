CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys In Free Agency: Is Colts TE Eric Ebron a Potential Target?

Mike Fisher

The do not have very many resources to address  this offseason. Regardless, this may not stop them from keeping an eye on tight end Eric Ebron.

Although the Cowboys finished with one of the most productive offenses in the league, they still struggled to put the ball in the end zone. Pro Football Focus has Ebron pegged as a potential target for them in free agency:

Prescott was the second most valuable quarterback in the NFL this past year in WAR, so it’d be a shock to see him walk. He’ll need a receiving weapon to throw to, and Cooper has been a top 15 receiver in PFF grade since coming to Dallas.

Dallas made headlines when they brought tight end Jason Witten out of retirement for another shot at the title last offseason. Although the veteran’s experience helped serve as a stabilizing factor for this offense, he was hardly an answer to their need for more firepower.

Ebron has largely struggled to fit the billing of a former first-round pick thus far in his career. The change of scenery to Indianapolis helped spark quite a resurgence when he earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time by finishing the 2018 campaign tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (13). Unfortunately, he was unable to follow it up in the 2019 NFL season after registering a mere 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns before ending the year on injured reserve.

Despite his recent struggles, Ebron has shown that he is capable of serving as a legitimate red zone threat when given enough targets. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys look to make a run at him once he hits the market.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goodbye to My 'Everybody's-Mom' Mom

Meg Fisher's Legacy? She Taught Hundreds of 'Her Kids' - Including Me - How to Parent ... Fiercely

Mike Fisher

by

Sallyjans

Cowboys 1st & 10: Byron Jones, Mock Drafting and Top 10 Stories of the Week

In this edition of First and 10, I update you on the report earlier this week about the Broncos’ interest in cornerback Byron Jones, plus other Dallas Cowboys and NFL stories from the week

Matthew Postins

UPDATE: Cowboys Trading Dak to Sign Patriots QB Brady? Listen to Michael Irvin Explain

UPDATE: Cowboys and NFL legend Michael Irvin is the latest media personality to lend his voice to the Dak Prescott and Tom Brady rumors. Let's listen to him explain

Mike Fisher

by

jmc2728

Glazer On Cowboys & Dak: Prescott's Staying in Place - And Not Asking for $40 Million

Jay Glazer Confirms A CowboysSI.com Scoop on What Dak Prescott is Really Asking for In Contract Talks with the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

SantanaJ83

Jason Witten 'Collegiate Man of The Year' Finalists Named

The Third Annual Jason Witten 'Collegiate Man of The Year' Award is Coming, With the Three NCAA Finalists Named in the Program Led by the Dallas Cowboys Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Staffer Sanjay Lal ‘Excited’ to Take Job With Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys Have A New Wide Receivers Coach in Adam Henry And the Man He Replaces, Ex Staffer Sanjay Lal, Is Taking a Job With the Seahawks

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: The Cowboys Comings and Goings of Dez and Dak (and Greggo)

Whitt's End: A Notebook Full of NFL Nuggets Featuring The Dallas Cowboys Comings and Goings of Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Cowboys Assistant Al Harris Finalizes Plan to Enter Packers Hall of Fame

Al Harris is Switching Homes as He Takes a Job as a Dallas Cowboys coaching Assistant. But As Finalizes His Plan to Enter the Packers Hall of Fame, He'll be In Green Bay Forever

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Rumor Mill: Broncos to Make CB Byron Jones 'Top Target' in Free Agency

Cornerback Byron Jones Might Be A Hot Commodity in Dallas With his own Cowboys. But if not? The Denver Broncos are Reportedly Ready to Bid on The Free Agent

Mike Fisher

What's This 'Splash' The Cowboys Are Planning In Round 1 of NFL Draft?

A Report Has Jerry Jones Ready to Orchestrate a 'Splash' in the Coming NFL Draft, But This Sounds Like Something More about Dallas Cowboys Reputation than Fact

Mike Fisher