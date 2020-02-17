Cowboys In Free Agency: Is Colts TE Eric Ebron a Potential Target?

The do not have very many resources to address this offseason. Regardless, this may not stop them from keeping an eye on tight end Eric Ebron.

Although the Cowboys finished with one of the most productive offenses in the league, they still struggled to put the ball in the end zone. Pro Football Focus has Ebron pegged as a potential target for them in free agency:

Prescott was the second most valuable quarterback in the NFL this past year in WAR, so it’d be a shock to see him walk. He’ll need a receiving weapon to throw to, and Cooper has been a top 15 receiver in PFF grade since coming to Dallas.

Dallas made headlines when they brought tight end Jason Witten out of retirement for another shot at the title last offseason. Although the veteran’s experience helped serve as a stabilizing factor for this offense, he was hardly an answer to their need for more firepower.

Ebron has largely struggled to fit the billing of a former first-round pick thus far in his career. The change of scenery to Indianapolis helped spark quite a resurgence when he earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time by finishing the 2018 campaign tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (13). Unfortunately, he was unable to follow it up in the 2019 NFL season after registering a mere 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns before ending the year on injured reserve.

Despite his recent struggles, Ebron has shown that he is capable of serving as a legitimate red zone threat when given enough targets. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys look to make a run at him once he hits the market.