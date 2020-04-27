CowboyMaven
Cowboys Issue Jersey Numbers to 2020 NFL Draft Class; 88, Anyone?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We are all in the process of reviewing the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Dallas Cowboys, trying to put names with faces ... trying put height and weight and 40 times in the memory banks, too. ...

And now we have some numbers - jersey numbers - to add to the names and the faces and the stats ... (ht Jon Machota) ...

Pick 17: CeeDee Lamb, receiver, Oklahoma - No word yet. Lamb joined us on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday and said he'd prefer to "rock No. 10. But then owner Jerry Jones suggested he be issued the traditional "young star receiver jersey'' around here, which is No. 88.

Pick 51: Trevon Diggs, cornerback, Alabama - He'll wear No. 31 ... and try to pick right up where the last guy, Byron Jones, left off.

Pick 82: Neville Gallimore, defensive tackle, Oklahoma - He'll wear No. 75. Back in the 90's Super Bowl era, Tony Casillas, another OU defensive tackle, wore that number here.

Pick 123: Reggie Robinson II, cornerback, Tulsa - He'll wear No. 41. That's Charlie Waters' old number; is that a sign Robinson might end up at safety?

Pick 146: Tyler Biadasz, center, Wisconsin - He'll wear No. 63.

Pick 179: Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Utah - He'll wear No. 51, most famously worn here by Super Bowl linebacker Ken Norton. but if Anae can start out doing some Kyle Wilber-level stuff, that's fine, too.

Pick 231: Ben DiNucci, quarterback, James Madison - Not yet determined.

Worth noting: None of these decisions are necessarily final; there can always be changes depending on what numbers might come available moving forward.

Meanwhile, we also have for you: Who are the Cowboys' best and worst picks? Who is the best story? Who is the sleeper? What is the funniest story? The saddest? Here, The Top 10 Steals, Shockers And Storylines of the Cowboys 20202 NFL Draft ...

Plus, Dallas Cowboys Draft Grades: The Professor Hands Out Straight 'A's

