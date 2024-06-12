Cowboys Jake Ferguson: 'I'm not even scratching my surface'
With Dalton Schultz leaving in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys needed someone to step up and become the go-to receiving option at tight end. Second-year player Jake Ferguson was happy to answer the call.
The Wisconsin product broke out with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. His work was enough to get him voted to the Pro Bowl in 2023 but he's far from satisfied.
Ferguson was challenged by tight ends coach Lunda Wells to be great, which starts with putting up another strong campaign. Ferguson shares that goal, saying he's consistent in his preparation and believes he hasn't even scratched the surface.
"It's my consistency in my prep," he said via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "To me, I think I'm not even scratching my surface. There's so many things that I want to get better at and I know I can get better at. We watch film every day of different games, even the practices we're doing now and I'm like, 'OK, I can get a lot better still.'"
There's no reason to think he won't continue to grow as a player and put up even more impressive numbers. Ferguson has gained the trust of his starting quarterback and the head coach, who applauded his energy and passion. Throw in the additional targets that will come his way with Michael Gallup now in Las Vegas, and Ferguson should be well on his way to a second consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl.