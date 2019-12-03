Cowboys Jerry: ‘Garrett Will Be Coaching (Somewhere) In The NFL Next Year’

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows drama. That’s the best explanation for a tenuous rest-of-2019 support of Jason Garrett and a cryptic promise about his coach’s 2020 future.

“In my opinion,” Jones said on Tuesday, “Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

The open-ended nature of Jones’ remarks to “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan are delivered with a purpose. As we’ve reported often, “premium playoff success” is what the Joneses need from Garrett in order for him to be retained Beyond this final contractual year. But only the Joneses can ultimately define what that “success” is.

“There’s no bar ... There’s boxes to be checked,” said Jones, adding that Garrett “is the guy for the job.”

But that’s only because “the job,” at this time, is - to use Jerry’s phrasing - “to be playing well enough to take it to the house."

The Cowboys are 6-6 in the first place in the NFC East. “Take it to the house” means win the next four games and storm into the NFL Playoffs with a real shot at winning some more.

“There’s nobody that shoves any more out there than I do, than the Cowboys do,” Jones said, reflecting his view on ownership’s commitment to success. “We put the show on, and we spend the money. And we want wins.”

And if they don’t get them, Jason Garrett doesn’t get to keep this job ... and will be free to immediately take the next one.