Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis is the NFL's top slot corner through five weeks
Amid all the injuries to the Dallas Cowboys' secondary and defensive line, slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis is proving that age is just a number, as he's having the best season of his eight-year NFL career.
According to Brandon Loree, a writer for Blogging The Boys, "Jourdan Lewis has surrendered 11 receptions for 61 yards on 18 targets faced, resulting in -17.9 target EPA, the fewest of any slot cornerback, per NFL Pro."
EPA stands for Expected Points Added, and for a cornerback, this advanced metric reflects how their performance on pass plays affects the offense’s chances of scoring or gaining points.
The lower the EPA, the better the cornerback is at shutting down opposing receivers and limiting offensive gains.
Jourdan Lewis has been a consistent professional and starter throughout his career in Dallas, but given all the stars on the team, he's never gotten the respect and admiration from fans that he truly deserves.
Hopefully, his recent standout performances will lead to more No. 2 jerseys in AT&T Stadium on Sundays.
