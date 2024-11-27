Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin believes he’s ’fastest person on this planet’
KaVontae Turpin has now scored a touchdown on a long play in back-to-back weeks for the Dallas Cowboys.
During their loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11, Turpin took a short pass from Cooper Rush and turned it into a 64-yard touchdown. He followed that up with an unbelievable 99-yard kick return for a touchdown that sparked the win over the Washington Commanders.
On that return, Turpin reached a speed of 21.35 MPH, which was the third fastest speed recorded on a return this season.
He wasn’t surprised by the number he hit, saying he believes he’s “the fastest person on this planet.”
Turpin has added a special element to the Dallas roster. As a returner, he’s averaging 36.3 yards per kick return and 14.4 on punts. His touchdown on Sunday was the second time he scored on a return this year. In Week 1, he took a punt back 60 yards against the Browns.
He’s also been utilized on offense with more regularity, resulting in six touchdowns over the past two years.
Whether or not he’s the fastest person on the planet, the Cowboys know he can change the game in a hurry. That’s why they’ve done all they can to find ways to put the ball in his hands.
