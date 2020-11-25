DALLAS - A local family did not have an inkling that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would change their life.

The Dawit family live in a Dallas home with unstable floors, holes in their windows and broken bathrooms. It is the family's first home in America but the needed repairs made it hardly habitable. Daughter Teslot Dawit, a 15-year-old, submitted their house to her local Boys and Girls Club for consideration for renovation.

"I've been in your shoes before," Lamb told the Dawits on the call. "My home has been damaged before... I am happy for your guys and it is the least that I can do."

As a member of the Boys and Girls Club growing up, Lamb is giving back to the organization that gave him so much. The 21-year-old teamed up with Lowe's Home Improvement to surprise the Dallas family with a critical home repair renovation.

The Dawits are huge Cowboys fans and were completely unaware of Lamb's involvement until he surprised them with a virtual call, a framed note and an autographed jersey to hang in their home.

Lamb and Lowe's Home Team provided $50,000 worth of critical repairs to their home. Then, Lamb invited the family to come to AT & T Stadium for a Cowboys home game.

READ MORE: WATCH: CeeDee Lamb Ranks His Cowboys Catch

The rookie is making his presence felt on the field and in the Dallas community. Fresh off an incredibly acrobatic touchdown catch in Dallas' win over the Minnesota Vikings, Lamb set the Cowboys record for receptions by a rookie.

The wide receiver's headline grabbing contributions on the field are undoubtedly a bright spot this season... However, his commitment to helping others during a time of need shines brighter than any of his spectacular plays.

READ MORE: Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories

READ MORE: Cowboys Practice Update; Can WFT Win With QB Alex Smith ...

This Thanksgiving, the Dawit family can comfortable gather in their renovated home. I'm sure when they turn the Cowboys game on, they will be cheering extra loud for No. 88 in his first Thanksgiving game.