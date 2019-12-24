Cowboys LB Vander Esch to Undergo 'Minor Surgery' On Neck

FRISCO - As the old line goes, it's always "minor surgery'' when it's surgery on someone else. In the case of Leighton Vander Esch, the Dallas Cowboys say the second-year Pro Bowl linebacker will undergo a minimally invasive procedure on his neck.

Sounds promising. But all of this means the initial announced diagnosis of a "just neck stinger'' from his Oct. 20 exit from a win over the Eagles was inaccurate - and it also means that while the team is labeling this a "procedure,'' it's still surgery on the player's neck associated with a correction of a nerve problem.

“We do anticipate a full recovery, but he’s not going to be able to play at any point this season,” coach Jason Garrett said on Monday.

Vander Esch will be moved to IR having essentially missed seven games this season. The surgery is meant to alleviate future issues and the team says the player should be cleared to participate in the Cowboys' 2020 offseason program. The playoff-hopeful Cowboys will move ahead toward Week 17's home game against Washington with Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee serving as the top linebackers.

“Leighton did a really good job when he was healthy,” Garrett said. “We’re going to do the right thing by him. This is the right thing for his career and we do believe he’ll be back healthy and ready to play again at a very high level.”