Cowboys legend calls out team chemistry between Mike McCarthy and key players
The Dallas Cowboys continue to face harsh criticism this season, including remarks from franchise legend and fan favorite Dez Bryant.
Once again, Bryant has turned to Twitter to share his concerns about the current state of the team.
The former All-Pro questioned the chemistry within the organization, specifically targeting the relationship between head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Bryant, known for his outspoken nature, stated that his analysis of the Cowboys has been accurate over the years. Despite the team's recent struggles, the former three-time Pro Bowler suggested that the trio of McCarthy, Prescott, and Lamb lacks chemistry, and that the overall team dynamic is not cohesive.
"My analysis of the Cowboys has been accurate many times over the years," Bryant said. "Despite this year's performance, I think McCarthy, Dak, and Ceedee have a poor relationship, the team doesn't mesh well, and Micah's podcast is an issue for some in the organization."
One particular point of contention for Bryant was linebacker Micah Parsons' podcast. While acknowledging the podcast's potential for promoting accountability, he hinted that it might be causing friction within the organization.
"Though it promotes accountability. As an ex-player who knows chemistry, it's easy to tell when it's not there," Bryant added. "If we're being honest, nobody should be offended. I'm coming from a non-biased perspective."
The Cowboys, in a season that was supposed to be "all in," have experienced the exact opposite. Following Monday night’s loss to the Houston Texans, Dallas fell to 3-7 and is now on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2015.
Instead of looking forward to a fourth consecutive playoff berth, the reality is that several jobs are on the line, including that of McCarthy, who is finishing the final year of his five-year contract signed in 2020 when he was hired.
Only time will tell the direction the Cowboys will take, with just seven games left in the regular season and the possibility of the organization experiencing its first losing season in four years.
