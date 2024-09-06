Cowboys legend criticizes teams' contract negotiation tactics
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant recently expressed his mixed feelings about the organization, particularly how players are treated during contract negotiations.
In a social media post, Bryant emphasized the challenges players face when navigating the business side of the NFL, especially within the high-pressure environment of the Dallas Cowboys.
Bryant, who had his own highly publicized contract disputes with the Cowboys, stated, "I hate how the players are mishandled during contract negotiations." He further elaborated on the internal conflict he feels towards the organization, describing it as a "true love-hate relationship."
MORE: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slams door shut on Dak Prescott contract talk
One of Bryant's main concerns is the impact contract negotiations have on players' mental well-being and performance. He questioned how players are expected to perform at their best when they don't feel adequately supported or protected by the organization.
He also highlighted the emotional toll of contract disputes, pointing out the disconnect between the public image players are expected to maintain and the internal struggles they may be facing.
Bryant described this as "mental abuse," suggesting that players are often forced to put on a facade while dealing with the uncertainty and stress of contract negotiations.
Despite his criticisms, Bryant expressed his enduring love for the Cowboys and his desire to see them succeed. He acknowledged the challenges of playing in Dallas, but he believes the environment could be improved to better support the players.
Bryant's comments shed light on the complexities of contract negotiations in the NFL and the potential negative consequences for players' mental health and performance.
They also highlight the need for organizations to create a supportive and respectful environment for their players, even during difficult contract discussions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie