Cowboys Icon Emmitt Smith Joins Jill Biden On Vaccine: ‘This Is Serious'

First Lady Jill Biden joined former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith this week in spending a day encouraging teenagers and adults who were in line at Dallas’ Conrad High School to receive the COVID vaccine.

“It's going to be all right,” Emmitt told one youngster.

Mrs. Biden and Smith, a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Cowboys, toured the facility on Tuesday.

United States vaccination rates presently fall behind the goals of the Biden administration, with just 46% of Americans being fully vaccinated, while 54% have received at least one dose. Texas is behind the national rate, with just 41% of residents being fully vaccinated per CDC data.

Smith and Biden toured the registration, shot administration, and observation stations of Conrad's vaccine center. They encouraged patients to ask five more friends to receive the shot.

READ MORE: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: How Much Bigger (And Better) Is He?

LISTEN: Can The Cowboys Save Leighton Vander Esch?

Biden took time explaining the safety and reminding everyone that all shots are free.

Smith and his family were vaccinated through the Parkland Hospital system, which was also administering Conrad's doses.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley recently made headlines for his decision not to take the vaccine. Others in the NFL have voiced the same feeling.

Nonetheless, it appears that most NFL players are on board with taking the vaccine, as ESPN reports that 65% of the league's players have had at least one shot, per NFL medical officer Allen Sills.

The league itself has taken the stance that it will not require players to be vaccinated but has put a incentives in place to encourage them to do so.

CONTINUE READING: BREAKING: Cowboys Will Be On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' - And Why It's A Terrible 'Football' Idea