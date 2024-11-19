Cowboys legend reiterates call for Deion Sanders as head coach
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys' 34-10 Monday Night Football debacle against the Houston Texans, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin took to Twitter to express his disappointment.
Irvin's tweet, which featured a cryptic message and a photo of himself with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, whom Irvin previously hinted support for as the Cowboys' next coach, has sparked speculation among fans and the media.
MORE: Jerry Jones thinks Cowboys coaching situation is 'overblown' by outside noise
"I spent Friday night with Jerry Jones. I spent Saturday with @DeionSanders. I spent Sunday with the lord PRAYING for ???? ????? (GUEST WHAT) Now after what the @dallascowboys look like on Monday Night Football. I must work harder!!!!!"
Irvin's tweet came after the Cowboys' embarrassing Week 11 defeat against Houston. The loss dropped Dallas to 3-7 on the season and sparked renewed speculation about Mike McCarthy's future as head coach.
Irvin was not the only former number 88 to express frustration and hope for better times in Dallas. Former Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted last night, calling for major changes in the team and also believes that Coach Prime can help steer the team back in the right direction.
