Cowboys lock up dynamic speedster on historic multi-year deal
In a stark contrast to 2024, the Dallas Cowboys have been busy during the legal tampering period. They added a few outside free agents, including running back Javonte Williams, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
Those moves will help but the Cowboys have really done a good job keeping key free agents. They locked up Osa Odighizuwa on a four-year deal and kept reserve safety Markquese Bell with a three-year deal.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' best wide receiver options in NFL free agency remain wide open
On Tuesday, they retained another key contributor, agreeing to a three-year deal with KaVontae Turpin. The former USFL MVP will earn $18 million, making him the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history according to Jeremy Fowler.
Turpin has been one of the top return men in the NFL, finishing 2024 with 904 yards and a touchdown on kick returns and 187 yards with another touchdown on punt returns.
He was also utilized on offense more, going for 512 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns.
