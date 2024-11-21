Cowboys Country

Cowboys lose key defender and special teamer for remainder of season

The injuries continue to pile up for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

Ali Jawad

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered another injury setback, this time to a key special teams player and defender.

Safety Markquese Bell will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a dislocated left shoulder suffered during Monday Night's loss to the Houston Texans that may require surgery Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

MORE: Cowboys admit defeat in trade everyone else knew was a mistake

The loss of Bell leaves a significant void in the Cowboys’ special teams unit. Special teams coordinator John Fassel expressed his disappointment and concern over the injury, becoming visibly emotional when discussing the situation.

Markquese Bell
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bell, known for his aggressive play style and impactful contributions on special teams, has been a valuable asset to the Cowboys.

Dallas will once again depend on several players to step up following several injuries throughout the season as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders for Week 12.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans

4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game

Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game

Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News