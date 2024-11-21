Cowboys lose key defender and special teamer for remainder of season
The Dallas Cowboys have suffered another injury setback, this time to a key special teams player and defender.
Safety Markquese Bell will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a dislocated left shoulder suffered during Monday Night's loss to the Houston Texans that may require surgery Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
MORE: Cowboys admit defeat in trade everyone else knew was a mistake
The loss of Bell leaves a significant void in the Cowboys’ special teams unit. Special teams coordinator John Fassel expressed his disappointment and concern over the injury, becoming visibly emotional when discussing the situation.
Bell, known for his aggressive play style and impactful contributions on special teams, has been a valuable asset to the Cowboys.
Dallas will once again depend on several players to step up following several injuries throughout the season as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders for Week 12.
