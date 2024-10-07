Cowboys lose yet another starter on the defensive line during SNF
After a 90-minute weather delay, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers got things started on Sunday Night Football. Dallas got the ball first following the long delay and scored three points thanks to a 55-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey.
Their defense then took the field and quickly saw one of their key players go down. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland helped stop Justin Fields on a five-yard run but struggled to get up afterward.
Kneeland suffered an apparent knee injury and couldn't put weight on his right leg. He was helped to the medical tent, and while there's been no news, it looked as though he was dealing with a serious issue.
It's never good to see a player hurt, but this is a major concern for Dallas since they're already without DeMarcus Lawrence — who was placed on the IR — and Michah Parsons.
MORE: Reliving the thrilling 2016 Cowboys vs. Steelers NFL classic
Sam Williams was supposed to be another key defender, but he never saw the regular season as he suffered a torn ACL in training camp.
Dallas is down to Tyrus Wheat, Carl Lawson, and Chauncey Golston at defensive end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5