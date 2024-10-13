Cowboys make major changes on offensive line by benching starter for Week 6 clash vs. Lions
After making mid-game adjustments last Sunday night on the offensive line, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will once again stick with the same group that helped the team achieve a 20-17 road win in Pittsburgh.
For the first time since his stellar rookie season in 2022, All-Pro Tyler Smith will get the start at left tackle, replacing Tyler Guyton, who won't be featured in the starting unit for the first time this season.
The new starting lineup for Week 6 will see Smith at left tackle, TJ Bass at left guard, Cooper Beebe at center, Zack Martin at right guard, and Terence Steele at right tackle.
This shift in the offensive line comes as the Cowboys prepare to face off against the Detroit Lions, a team led by the league's current sack leader, Aidan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson, the NFL sack leader, is widely regarded as a potential candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He has been a force to be reckoned with producing 16 tackles and 6.5 sacks in
just 4 games this year. The Cowboys are clearly prioritizing protecting quarterback Dak Prescott from his relentless pass rush.
The Cowboys have faced some elite pass rushers this season, such as Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. Hutchinson, with his speed, power, and relentless pursuit, presents a unique challenge.
By inserting Smith at left tackle, the Cowboys hope to leverage his length and athleticism to contain Hutchinson and create a more formidable barrier for the NFL's highest paid player, quarterback Dak Prescott.
The decision to bench Guyton, a first-round pick, is a bold one, but it underscores the Cowboys' commitment to keeping Prescott clean in the pocket. It is also a commitment to improving the Dallas rushing attack, which last week had solid production from Rico Dowdle (87 yards on 20 rushes for 4.4 average) and Ezekiel Elliot (17 yards on 6 rushes for 2.8 average).
If Smith and the rest of the offensive line can effectively neutralize Hutchinson and the Lions rush, while establishing a run game and balanced offensive attack, it will will go a long way toward setting up Prescott with the time needed to manage the game and create downfield plays.
