#Cowboys Brock Hoffman among all offensive linemen who played on Thanksgiving per PFF:



• 76.8 offense grade - (6th)

• 69.4 run blocking grade - (8th)

• 87.6 pass blocking grade - (2nd)

• 0 pressures allowed - (T-1st)



Big Time @BrockHoffman76 💪#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9g5bCvPp7o