Cowboys may have already found their replacement for Zack Martin
The Dallas Cowboys will have a major decision to make regarding Zack Martin in the offseason. Martin hasn’t looked like the All-Pro player Cowboys fans have come to expect, and given the team’s current salary cap situation, the smart financial move might be to part ways with the future Hall of Famer.
Fortunately, the Cowboys may not need to look far for his replacement, as Brock Hoffman has been stepping up in Martin’s absence.
Hoffman had a breakout performance on Thanksgiving and was one of the best offensive linemen on the field that day.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 13's Sunday games
According to Brandon Loree and PFF, among offensive linemen who played on Thanksgiving, Hoffman ranked sixth in overall offensive grade, eighth in run blocking, second in pass blocking, and tied for first in pressures allowed with zero.
Both Brock Hoffman and Zack Martin are in contract years; however, the Cowboys could re-sign Hoffman to an affordable two- to three-year deal, allowing him to prove his value.
In contrast, despite his decline this season, Martin would still command a salary among the league's top offensive linemen.
