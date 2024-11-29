Cowboys' Micah Parsons is not giving up on deep run in NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their November schedule with a convincing win over the division-rival New York Giants and it has injected excitement into the locker room.
Following the Thanksgiving Day win, memebrs of the defense feasted on some Turducken and spoke to the media to recap their performance.
When it came time for star edge rusher Micah Parsons to share his thoughts, he showed optimism and his belief that the team could still make a deep run in the NFL Playoffs.
MORE: Micah Parsons ready to call Jerry Jones to speak up for DeMarvion Overshown
"Why not us?" Parsons responded to FOX Sports' Erin Andrews while accepting the MVP award for the game.
The win does keep the Cowboys in the mix, but they remain a longshot in the playoff picture. But it was still nice to see the team put up a fight.
Parsons finished the game with three tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits.
