Cowboys' Micah Parsons makes play of the week
The Dallas Cowboys are putting on a show against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. As expected, their superstar linebacker is leading the way.
Micah Parsons entered his fourth season in the NFL with 40.5 sacks on his resume and was set to face off against a banged-up Cleveland offensive line. In the first half, he's been able to take advantage of that as he recorded a sack on third down and has several pressures.
MORE: Jones Family Backs Dak: 'He's the right guy for us'
He also already made the play of the week as he tipped Deshaun Watson's pass into the air and watched it fall into the waiting arms of Eric Kendricks.
Cleveland's defense held and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal.
Dallas entered this game as underdogs but have a three-score lead going into the half. It could have been even more impressive as Brandon Aubrey hit a 66-yard field goal with four seconds remaining, but a delay of game negated the kick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie