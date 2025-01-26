Cowboys' Micah Parsons praises Saquon Barkley during NFC Championship Game
Dallas Cowboys fans are being tortured this weekend with two of the team's rivals facing off in the NFC Championship Game.
While Dallas is focused on handing the keys to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Washington Commanders are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to play in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia took control early in that game thanks to Saquon Barkley who scored on a 60-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
MORE: Cowboys legend Michael Irvin frustrated with direction of once proud franchise
That play not only gave his team an early lead but it drew praise from Micah Parsons. The Dallas linebacker took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to proclaim Barkley the "best player in the NFL."
Parsons is a Pennsylvania native who grew up in Harrisburg. His connection to the state has often led to a belief that he would one day want to join his hometown team.
This tweet is likely going to add fuel to that fire but he's simply showing support for a fellow Nittany Lion.
Both Parsons and Barkley were stars at Penn State and while they didn't play at the same time, they still have that common bond.
Parsons is a fan of the game and will recognize greatness. Even so, he's still all-in on Dallas, and wouldn't even root for an Eagles victory to help his team this season.
