Cowboys' Micah Parsons remains confident despite team's struggles
Despite the recent setbacks and injuries plaguing the Dallas Cowboys, star linebacker Micah Parsons remains optimistic about the team's chances to turn things around.
With starting quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) sidelined for the next four weeks, Parsons expressed unwavering confidence in backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
MORE: Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 10: Start time, live stream, TV channel
"I still believe we can make a run," Parsons declared. "I have a lot of confidence in Cooper. He's proven himself in the past, and I believe he can lead us to victory."
Parsons also addressed the recent trade rumors swirling around him, dismissing them as unfounded speculation.
"Me and Jerry (Jones) love each other," Parsons said. "He's done a lot of great things to change my life on and off the field. More than people will ever know."
"I think if Jerry ever had a problem with me he'd call me into his office and we'd have a sit down before anyone on national TV could have any kind of impact," Parsons added.
Parsons (ankle) has missed the last four games for Dallas and hopes to return this Sunday for a crucial Week 10 NFC East rivalry home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas is looking to avoid its first four-game losing streak since 2020, when Parsons was still at Penn State.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10