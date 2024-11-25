Cowboys' Micah Parsons slams draft tanking with fiery post-game message
For those fans and critics suggesting the Dallas Cowboys tank for a higher draft pick, think again.
Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not ready to throw in the white flag just yet.
MORE: Cowboys have discovered one building block player despite frustrating season
Following the Cowboys' thrilling 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders that saw plenty of drama towards the end, Parsons delivered a fiery message to reporters following the game.
"I’m not done yet," Parsons declared. "I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play. As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight."
The Cowboys, despite their season struggles, finally put an end to their five game losing streak following their upset win against their arch-rival.
Despite a scoring frenzy at the end, Parsons and the defense contributed to Dallas' first win in over a month. The All-Pro recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and three quarterback hits.
Dallas' upcoming four opponents—the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—hold a combined record of 14-30.
