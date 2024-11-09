Cowboys' Micah Parsons takes major step towards return
Much like Wednesday, a glimmer of hope has emerged for the Dallas Cowboys as star linebacker Micah Parsons took a significant step towards his return to the field.
ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared an image on Twitter of the All-Pro in full pads during Thursday's practice session for the first time since Week 4, a promising sign for the team.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for Week 10
Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Parsons participated in Wednesday’s practice without any issues, further fueling optimism about his potential availability for Sunday’s game.
The dynamic linebacker has been sidelined for the past five games due to an ankle injury, and his absence has undoubtedly impacted the Cowboys’ defensive performance.
Parsons' return would be a major boost to a defense that has struggled this season. His explosive playmaking ability, relentless pursuit of the ball, and the attention commanded, have been sorely missed.
With the Cowboys sitting at 3-5 and a critical home matchup against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, having Parsons back would certainly provide a boost to a team that continues to remain optimistic in turning the season around.
