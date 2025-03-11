Cowboys’ Micah Parsons trolls 49ers after releasing veteran defender
The Dallas Cowboys have taken heat in the past for citing the salary cap as a reason they can’t pay everyone. Now, the San Francisco 49ers are proving there’s some truth to that.
San Francisco has already traded Deebo Samuel and there are rumors Brandon Aiyuk could be on the block as well. On Tuesday, they made another move to free up cap space as they released Leonard Floyd who signed a two-year, $20 million deal in 2024.
MORE: Cowboys lock up dynamic speedster on historic multi-year deal
Micah Parsons took notice of this and was quick to poke fun at the 49ers. Parsons took to social media and told them “welcome to reality” now that they have to find a way to pay quarterback Brock Purdy.
”No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality!” — Parsons on X (formerly known as Twitter)
With Purdy looking for a new deal, the 49ers plan to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.
They’ve also seen several key players leave in free agency, which could hurt their chances in 2025. Much to the delight of Parsons.
