Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer didn't mince words when discussing the New York Giants' offensive strategy on the sidelines of Thursday's 27-20 Thanksgiving win over their NFC East rival.
"It will be screens and runs, that’s all the s*** they can do," Zimmer bluntly said to his players.
Zimmer's assessment highlighted the limitations of their game plan and aligned with the Giants' recent offensive performances.
Due to injuries on their offensive line and changes at quarterback, New York has had to rely heavily on its running game and short passing plays.
The Cowboys' defense was well prepared for Thursday's Thanksgiving battle, sacking Giants quarterback Drew Lock six times and an interception which was returned for points.
Dallas' defense under Zimmer has become much more physical and aggressive over the past two games.
Since their upset win over the Washington Commanders in Week 12, Dallas has recorded 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.
The Cowboys will need their defense to continue its dominant stretch if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.
