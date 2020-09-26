SI.com
Cowboys Move Starting CB To IR, Promote Tyron Insurance

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - They are a pair of Saturday roster moves that tell an obvious truth about one starter on defense and a more subtle likelihood about one starter on defense.

The Dallas Cowboys have shuffled the deck for Sunday's Week 3 visit and beyond with moves involving two key names and an assortment of others.

The key names:

*Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie's problem with his hamstring has now been determined to be severe enough to force the club to move him to the short-term IR list, where he will be required to spend at least three weeks.

*Starting left tackle Tyron Smith and his dealings with a neck problem come with no guarantees for Sunday, so ...

The assortment of others:

*Tackle Eric Smith is once again this week moving up from the practice squad to the active roster. This move was made last week as well, as "Tyron insurance.'' Tyron was ruled out before last Sunday's 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and Eric Smith was in uniform but did not play.

That can unfold similarly on Sunday in Seattle, with the possibility that Tyron Smith is unavailable and that Eric Smith sits behind young tackle starters Terence Steele and Brandon Knight.

READ MORE: Cowboys at Seahawks Injury Update: Final Status Of Diggs & More

*The Awuzie news means Dallas needs more help in the secondary, so a pair of cornerbacks, Saivion Smith from Alabama and Deante Burton of Kansas State are moving up to the varsity.

The Cowboys survived a bit of a scare this week with another starting cornerback as rookie Trevon Diggs missed a mid-week workout with a shoulder problem. Additionally, though, another cornerback starter, Anthony Brown is also on IR. ... so even with the availability of the likes of Brandon Carr and Daryl Worley, the Dallas secondary will surely be wearing a bullseye against Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense.

