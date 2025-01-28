Cowboys name Nick Sorensen as new Special Teams Coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have named Nick Sorensen their new special teams coordinator, as reported by ESPN's Todd Archer. This is the latest addition to head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff.
Sorensen joins the Cowboys following his tenure as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
MORE: Cowboys to hire Matt Eberflus as new defensive coordinator
The 49ers parted ways with the veteran assistant coach after a season where the defense, while strong against yards allowed (ranking eighth), struggled to prevent touchdowns, ranking 29th in points allowed.
The move brings extensive NFL coaching experience to Dallas, particularly given Sorensen's previous collaborations with current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during their time together with both the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.
This appointment fills another key position on the Cowboys' coaching staff as they continue to assemble their group for the 2025 season. Sorensen succeeds John Fassel, who departed the Cowboys to become the Special Teams Coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.
A veteran of 10 NFL seasons as a defensive back (2001-2010), Sorensen played for the then St. Louis Rams, Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns before transitioning into coaching.
