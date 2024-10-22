Cowboys named as one of the ‘best fits’ for Cooper Kupp
Jerry Jones made it sound as if the Dallas Cowboys won’t be making any big moves at the NFL trade deadline. If that remains the case, it’s unfortunate since they’re still within striking distance in the NFC East.
There are even players out there who could help them improve for a late-season push. One example is Cooper Kupp, a veteran wideout for the Los Angeles Rams.
Following a 2-4 start, the Rams are rumored to be shopping Kupp, who happens to play a position of need for Dallas.
Not only is he someone who could help them, but according to Jacob Camenker of USA Today, the Cowboys are one of the best fits for Kupp.
”Could the Cowboys use Kupp? Surely. They lack a proven No. 2 receiver across fromCeeDee Lamb, and the duo's ability to play inside and outside would give Dallas' passing attack some versatility.” — Camenker, USA Today
He adds that Dallas is unlikely to show interest — especially when the bidding war begins. Still, it’s hard to argue that such an addition wouldn’t be a huge help for this struggling offense.
