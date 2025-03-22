Cowboys named best fit for one of 'best slot cornerbacks' in the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their defensive leaders during NFL free agency when Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, Lewis has been one of the more underrated nickel cornerbacks in the NFL. That's no longer the case with the Jaguars signing him to a three-year, $30 million deal.
MORE: NFL analytic outlet praises Cowboys pass rush following NFL free agency moves
His departure leaves a hole in the secondary, but For the Win's Christian D'Andrea says they could fill that void with Mike Hilton, one of the league's premier nickel backs.
"Hilton is 31 years old and struggled along with the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals defense in 2024. He's not far removed from being one of the best slot cornerbacks in the game and remains a valuable veteran presence." — D'Andrea, For the Win
Hilton entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 on a four-year, $24 million contract.
The Bengals defense struggled in 2024, which could be why Hilton's market has been slow. If Dallas can capitalize on this, they might find someone capable of stepping into Lewis' shoes.
