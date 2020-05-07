Cowboys NFL Schedule Release Tonight: A Needed Celebratory Distraction

FRISCO - The 2020 NFL season might go on as planned. But the announcement on the release of the NFL schedule? That’s on, for sure.

The league will unveil its 2020 schedule tonight at 7 p.m. CT - and of course during this COVID-19 pandemic time, the telecast - scheduled to last a whopping three hours - will surely be watched by a gigantic audience starving for sports entertainment. (Sidebar: We expect to have the schedule in hand by 6:30 p.m. ... so check back!)

That of course includes the audience of the Dallas Cowboys, which already knows the identity of the 16 opponents for the upcoming season but after tonight will be able to “plan its football life” based on the game dates.

For Dallas, the scheduled opponents are: HOME: The Eagles, the Giants, the Redskins, the Falcons, the Browns, the Niners and the Steelers and Cardinals, and ROAD: The Eagles, the Giants, the Redskins, the Vikings, the Seahawks, the Bengals, the Ravens and the Rams.

"Cowboys vs. Giants'' has become a Week 1 tradition. But ... One early rumor: That the NFL, with a bow to the possibility of having to cancel games, will schedule the first four games against non-conference foes. In Dallas, that would mean Weeks 1 through 4 against some combination of hosting the Browns and the Steelers and traveling to the Bengals and Ravens.)

￼￼The broadcast promises analysis of the "top matchups and primetime games," per the NFL release. ... and of course we will do the same all day and night here at CowboysSI.com.

The NFL is dealing with potential issues - which in the Cowboys case includes the possibility of training camp in Frisco rather than Oxnard (or no camp at all) - as it works through the 2020 offseason despite the COVID-19 crisis. Free agency kicked off as scheduled in March and the 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually from April 23-25. And tonight, starting with the announcement that the league plans its opening night for Sept. 10, comes yet another “NFL holiday” at a time when American sports fans can use the celebratory distraction.