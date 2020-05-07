CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys NFL Schedule Release Tonight: A Needed Celebratory Distraction

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The 2020 NFL season might go on as planned. But the announcement on the release of the NFL schedule? That’s on, for sure.

The league will unveil its 2020 schedule tonight at 7 p.m. CT - and of course during this COVID-19 pandemic time, the telecast - scheduled to last a whopping three hours - will surely be watched by a gigantic audience starving for sports entertainment. (Sidebar: We expect to have the schedule in hand by 6:30 p.m. ... so check back!)

That of course includes the audience of the Dallas Cowboys, which already knows the identity of the 16 opponents for the upcoming season but after tonight will be able to “plan its football life” based on the game dates.

For Dallas, the scheduled opponents are: HOME: The Eagles, the Giants, the Redskins, the Falcons, the Browns, the Niners and the Steelers and Cardinals, and ROAD: The Eagles, the Giants, the Redskins, the Vikings, the Seahawks, the Bengals, the Ravens and the Rams.

"Cowboys vs. Giants'' has become a Week 1 tradition. But ... One early rumor: That the NFL, with a bow to the possibility of having to cancel games, will schedule the first four games against non-conference foes. In Dallas, that would mean Weeks 1 through 4 against some combination of hosting the Browns and the Steelers and traveling to the Bengals and Ravens.)

￼￼The broadcast promises analysis of the "top matchups and primetime games," per the NFL release. ... and of course we will do the same all day and night here at CowboysSI.com.

The NFL is dealing with potential issues - which in the Cowboys case includes the possibility of training camp in Frisco rather than Oxnard (or no camp at all) - as it works through the 2020 offseason despite the COVID-19 crisis. Free agency kicked off as scheduled in March and the 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually from April 23-25. And tonight, starting with the announcement that the league plans its opening night for Sept. 10, comes yet another “NFL holiday” at a time when American sports fans can use the celebratory distraction.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'The Last Dance' - Cowboys Style? Imagining 'America's Team' In A Docuseries

Which Dallas Cowboys era/players/teams would make for great stars of the next hit docuseries? Let's examine 'The Last Dance' - 'America's Team'-Style

BriAmaranthus

by

CowboyFanInCCTX

Inside Andy Dalton's Cowboys Text To Dak Prescott

One of Andy Dalton's very first acts upon joining the Dallas Cowboys to serve as the No. 2 quarterback? Contact the No. 1 quarterback.

Mike Fisher

VIDEO: Cowboys & Eagles Have Dominated NFC East; What's Next?

VIDEO: The Dallas Cowboys & the Philadelphia Eagles Have Dominated NFC East; Let's Discuss - What's Next?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Adding O-Line Backup In Former First-Rounder Cam Erving

The Dallas Cowboys Are Adding A Swing Tackle In Former First-Rounder Cam Erving, Formerly of The Chiefs

Mike Fisher

WATCH: The Blue Angels Fly Over DFW As Tribute To Front-Line Workers

WATCH: The Blue Angels Fly Over DFW As Tribute To Front-Line Workers

Mike Fisher

How Other NFL Execs Grade The Cowboys Draft

How Other NFL Execs Grade The Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft - And Our Responses

Mike Fisher

Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Coordinator Jason Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off NFL Waivers

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

Our Dallas Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

Mike Fisher

New Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

New Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Makes His job Description Clear: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

Mike Fisher