Jaylon Smith Continuing His Philanthropy Efforts

The Dallas Cowboys' linebacker will be in Florida July 9 to hand out a quarter-million in investment capital

Jaylon Smith has made dazzling tackles, a Pro Bowl and a celebration out of the "Swipe." But off the field, the Dallas Cowboys' linebacker may be making even more of a positive impact.

Smith, who was the Cowboys' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his charitable efforts, is continuing his relentless philanthropy this offseason. He will be in Tampa, Florida Friday night to host his Minority Entrepreneurship Institute Florida Showcase. The third annual MEI event is offering $280,000 in investment capital to aspiring companies.

Smith, who established the foundation in 2018 and last year held the event in Dallas, will be joined in this year's judging by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' linebacker and Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, president of SDI International Carmen Castillos and Calano Ventures managing partner Arron Solano.

Five minority entrepreneurs will present to MEI after being selected from a original group of more than 80 applicants. Winners will receive investment into their businesses and strategic counsel.

Over the last three years, MEI has deployed $800,000 towards minority businesses across marketplaces in Texas and Indiana, featuring $13 million in investable opportunities.

Smith receives his share of criticism for a tangible dip in productivity on the field. And this season he'll be the subject of more scrutiny, for battling rookie top draft pick Micah Parsons for playing time and for dumping his No. 54 jersey and buying into Tony Romo's iconic No. 9.

His philanthropy, however, continues to be beyond reproach.

