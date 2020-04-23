Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker: Minute-by-Minute Updates - Dallas' 6 Tell-Tale Tipoffs

FRISCO - The NFL Draft launches tonight (6 p.m. CT "pre-game,'' with national TV coverage and radio and online coverage from our 105.3 The Fan team and yours truly) with one large alteration: It's "virtual' nature.

But we believe that for the Dallas Cowboys, there are six things that will go unchanged. Those six things (crafted from the long-standing smart work of colleague KD Drummond) tend to tell us plenty about what Dallas is going to do in an NFL Draft.

And "The Six Tell-Tale Tips'' are ...

Cowboys Tell-Tale Tip 1: Can we get best player at position? Look at the history. Ezekiel Elliott. Zack Martin. Travis Frederick. Morris Claiborne. Tyron Smith. Dez Bryant.

Over the decade, the Cowboys pinpointed who they thought was the top player at his position ... and zeroed in.

This year? Picking at No. 17, if we want to consider "Designated Pass Rusher as different from "defensive end,'' LSU's K’Lavon Chaisson qualifies - and Dallas would love him at 17. Center Cesar Ruiz (in a trade-down) surely does. Safeties Xavier McKinney (Alabama) and Grant Delpit (LSU) do as well.

Sidebar: We wrote here that we don't believe the Ruiz rumor is a Dallas priority, despite multiple national reports. We shall see.

Cowboys Tell-Tale Tip 2: Let's 'Wild-Cat' Our Way To A Risk! It truly may be due in part to owner Jerry Jones' oil-well wild-cattin' days ... but he loves the thrill of the dice roll. It's almost as if he uses Round 1 to drill for oil in a "sure-thing'' way ... and then sees Round 2 as "house money.'' And so he ...

Says "yes'' to the 2019 long-shot Trysten Hill (he didn't start in college?!), says "yes'' to the 2016 long-shot Jaylon Smith (ACL injury/nerve damage means he might never ever walk right again?!), says "yes'' to the 2015: long-shot Randy Gregory (a failed drug test AT THE SCOUTING COMBINE?!), says "yes'' to the 2014 trade-up for DeMarcus Lawrence, says "yes'' to the 2013 oddity of Gavin Escobar, says "yes'' to trading up for Claiborne, says "yes'' to the 2011 risk of Bruce Carter (ACL injury) and says "yes'' to the 2010 risk of Sean Lee (ACL injury).

That's a decade. That's a pattern.

Cowboys Tell-Tale Tip 3: Athleticism is everything. The Cowboys love their SPARQ. They love their RAS. Which is why they loved their Byron Jones and their Leighton Vander Esch, with all of that off-the-charts athleticism.

Find us SPARQ'y guys. The Cowboys will like 'em.

Cowboys Tell-Tale Tip 4: Follow the Money. The awareness of this that permeates The Star is amazing. At the beginning of this year's NFL Free Agency period, we had a staffer tell us about the concerns at cornerback. He stated the fact that Byron Jones would be gone (to Miami), that Anthony Brown was free (he did re-sign here) ... and more, that a year from now, Jourdan Lewis and Chido Awuzie might very well be gone.

This staffer is not in the cornerback business or in the salary-cap business. Yet he had an acute awareness of how the cornerback cupboard might soon be bare.

"Follow the Money.'' The Cowboys, as an organization, are on their toes as it regards which positions are about to need raises - or need to be released and replaced.

Which position is loaded with post-2020 expiring contracts? Cornerback. This is why Florida cornerback CJ Henderson is beloved by Dallas. (He'll go earlier). This is why Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell and Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs are in play at 17.

We write here about how those three corners are stacked for Dallas.

Cowboys Tell-Tale Tip 5: Will McClay Wants Big-School Kids. The Cowboys since 2013 - the year McClay truly rose to power - target players from powerhouse schools ... players who are used to playing in front of 80,000 people ... players who have been blue-chip for most of their lives.

When you get a chance, look at the history yourself. And look now at not just the players Dallas is known to like in this draft, but also the schools: Florida. LSU. Clemson. Alabama. Ohio State.

Cowboys Tell-Tale Tip 6: The Joneses Tell Pre-Draft Media Truths. It's a weird phenomenon, but it's true: While there are other times of the year when Jerry and Stephen play possum, the days before the NFL Draft aren't among those.

Ask them for hints and they will give you hints.

How did it happen in our virtual presser this week? Stephen talked openly about needing help at secondary, D-line and receiver. (In that order.) Jerry talked about his reluctance to trade 17 for Jets safety Jamal Adams. All involved talked about the plan to draft a QB late.

There is an openness there if we listen. In fact, there is openness in all six of these "tell-tale tips.'' All we have to do is listen ... and now wait.